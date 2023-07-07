Open Menu

KWSB Officials Asked To Resolve Drinking Water Issues Of Landhi Town

Faizan Hashmi Published July 07, 2023 | 06:20 PM

KWSB officials asked to resolve drinking water issues of Landhi town

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :Chairman Town Municipal Corporation (TMC) Landhi Abdul Jameel Khan on Friday called upon the officials concerned of Karachi Water and Sewerage board to resolve the drinking water and sewerage services related issues of the Landhi town on a priority basis.

He was talking to KWSB's officials in a meeting here, said a spokesperson of Landhi Town.

Abdul Jameel Khan said that a smooth and uninterrupted supply of safe drinking water should be ensured in Landhi town.

Blocked lines should be cleaned immediately, especially around the mosques and Imambargahs, he said.

Vice Chairman Muhammad Imran said that the manholes should also be covered immediately.

The KWSB officers assured that they will try their best to resolve the problems as soon as possible.

