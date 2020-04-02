UrduPoint.com
Labour Minister Appeals Sindh, Balichistan Govts For Help Of Stranded Mines Workers

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 11:09 PM

Labour Minister appeals Sindh, Balichistan Govts for help of stranded mines workers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Labour and Culture, Shaukat Yousafzai has appealed Sindh and Balochistan Governments to provide ration and medicines to stranded mine workers of KP in their respective provinces and ensured their dignified repatriation to homes.

He said thousands of poor mine workers of KP mostly belonged to Shangla district were stranded in Balochistan, Haiderabad, Lakra Jamshuro and Dara Adamkhel mines and are looking for Government help, says a press release.

The Provincial Minister wrote letters to Sindh and Balochistan Governments and made a telephonic contacts with their concerned ministers Syed Ghani of Sindh and Muhammad Khan Lari of Balochistan besides Ahmedzai from KP and appraised them about the problems of stranded mine workers.

The ministers told them that mines in these provinces were closed in wake of Coronavirus and thousands of workers were made jobless.

The Ministers of these provinces assured Shaukat Yousafzai for taking every possible assistance to the stranded mine workers.

Shaukat said if urgent steps were not taken to address this problem then it may convert into humanitarian crisis.

He said around 10,000 coal miners were trapped at Lakra Jamsuro mine.

He thanked all the Ministers for their assurance and cooperation.

Yousafzai said around 70pc coal miners were belonged to Shangla district and requested Chief Ministers Sindh and Baluchistan for immediate help to stranded mine workers in their respective provinces.

