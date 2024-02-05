Lack of basic facilities main concern of NA-55 voters

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Malik Ibrar Ahmed, candidate of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is contesting election from NA-55, Rawalpindi-IV constituency, while 31 others including 20 independents are in the run.

Total 431,832 registered voters including 221,049 male and 210,783 female will use their right to franchise on election day.

As many as 311 polling stations including 156 male, 148 female, and seven combined will be set up in the constituency to facilitate the voters. There will be total 778 polling booths including 395 for male and 383 for female voters in Rawalpindi-IV, NA-55 constituency.

Under the polling scheme of NA-55, out of total 2956 staff, there are 311 presiding officers with 1556 assistant presiding officers while 778 polling officers and 311 assistants will also perform their duties on the election-day.

Babar Sultan Jadoon, candidate of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians, Arif Hussain Shah, Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan, Faisal Ul Hassan Khan, Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan, Muhammad Ijaz ul Haq, Pakistan Muslim League (Zia ul Haq), Nargis Jabeen, Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party and Muhammad Basharat Raja as an independent candidate are contesting elections for NA-55.

Main problems of this constituency are poor condition of several roads, sewerage system, poverty, uncovered drains and lack of other basic facilities.

Malik Safdar, a resident of Dhoke Syedan told APP on Monday that the poor condition of several roads, sewerage system, low gas pressure, and water shortage are long-standing issues of people of this area.

He said that as population is increasing, the problems in NA-55 constituency are also surging.

Adil, resident of Peoples Colony said that people give vote so that their problems can be solved but it is very unfortunate that in past no attention was paid to neglected areas of this constituency.

Faisal, a resident of Masrial Road area said that high prices of commodities and unemployment are major concerns of the people of NA-55, adding that general elections are very close and people hope that elected representatives would make sincere efforts to solve long standing issues of people of this constituency.

He said that the residents of several areas including Qasimabad, Naseerabad, Allahabad, Carriage Factory Colony, Misrial Road, Friends Colony, Dhoke Gujran, Chakra Road, Dhoke Bannaras, Afshan Colony, Chur Harpal, Range Road, Siham, Dhoke Mustaqeem, Tariqabad, Azizabad (Mughalabad), Abid Majeed Road, Tench Bhatta, Mohalla Hajian, Allama Iqbal Colony, Dispensary Ground, Mughalabad, Jan Colony, Rawal Town, Kamalabad, Dhoke Syedan, Bakra Mandi, Ghaziabad, Chamanabad, Afshan Colony, Dhoke Chudharian, Dheri Hasanabad, Tahli Mouri, and others were facing problems due to lack of basic facilities.

