Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry to carry out post-COVID-19 economic survey soon

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh has revealed that LCCI is going to carry out an economic survey which would act as a barometer for post-coronavirus economy.

In a statement on Wednesday, he said that the LCCI post-corona economic survey would provide most up-to-date information that how industry, trade and services sectors are dealing with the current crisis and what the plan of the government and private sectors should be for the time to come.

He said that the LCCI economic survey would give us a real insight into the way trade and industries are coping with the crisis and how government and business community can restart recovery process.

He said that the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry has already complied and forwarded its post-COVID-19 Budget Proposals to the government. He said that Pakistan's economy is going through a challenging phase due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.