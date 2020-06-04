UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry To Carry Out Post-COVID-19 Economic Survey Soon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 12:00 AM

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry to carry out post-COVID-19 economic survey soon

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh has revealed that LCCI is going to carry out an economic survey which would act as a barometer for post-coronavirus economy

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh has revealed that LCCI is going to carry out an economic survey which would act as a barometer for post-coronavirus economy.

In a statement on Wednesday, he said that the LCCI post-corona economic survey would provide most up-to-date information that how industry, trade and services sectors are dealing with the current crisis and what the plan of the government and private sectors should be for the time to come.

He said that the LCCI economic survey would give us a real insight into the way trade and industries are coping with the crisis and how government and business community can restart recovery process.

He said that the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry has already complied and forwarded its post-COVID-19 Budget Proposals to the government. He said that Pakistan's economy is going through a challenging phase due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Budget Government Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Industry

Recent Stories

Ministry of Community Development denies authentic ..

6 minutes ago

ADNEC celebrates Global Exhibitions Day, highlight ..

2 hours ago

12th session of UAE-France Strategic Dialogue endo ..

2 hours ago

Belt and Road initiative forum explores ways to en ..

3 hours ago

‘Ramadan Heroes’ campaign records distribution ..

3 hours ago

Govt taking all out efforts to combat locust attac ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.