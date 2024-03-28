Open Menu

Lahore Police Launch Campaign To Install Safety Wires On Motorcycles

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 28, 2024 | 08:30 PM

In compliance with Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif's directives, Lahore Police has launched a campaign to install safety wires on motorcycles to protect against fatal accidents caused by metal wires. The distribution of safety wires among motorcyclists is being carried out free of charge

Capital City Police Officer Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana highlighted that the installation of safety wires on motorcycles will help save valuable human lives from metal wire accidents. Additionally, a special awareness campaign is underway to protect citizens from metal wire hazards, he concluded.

