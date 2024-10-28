Lahore Police To Provide Foolproof Security During Anti-polio Campaign
Faizan Hashmi Published October 28, 2024 | 07:16 PM
Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana on Monday announced that the police force was fully mobilised to support the vaccination teams
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana on Monday announced that the police force was fully mobilised to support the vaccination teams.
He said a comprehensive security plan had been established, which included the deployment of 498 motorcycle squads and 83 mobile patrol units to safeguard the polio teams during the five-day initiative. In addition to these resources, 381 upper subordinates and over 1,000 police personnel would be assigned to protect the vaccination teams. The police department had also designated divisional focal persons to oversee security operations for the anti-polio efforts, he added.
The CCPO emphasised that security would remain on high alert throughout the duration of the campaign, adding that security for the vaccination teams would also be ensured through surveillance from the Safe City Authority's cameras.
Special arrangements had been made at city entry points and transit locations to protect the polio teams administering vaccines, he added.
The CCPO Lahore instructed the supervisory officers to personally monitor security measures in their respective areas and ensure effective patrolling by the Dolphin Squad and Police Response Units. He reiterated that the Lahore Police was committed to utilising all available resources to secure a safe future for children.
Recent Stories
ADB Country Director calls on Chairman FBR
Aleem Khan lauds NHA's 100pc revenue surge, M-Tag implementation, technical upgr ..
IHC to hear acquittal pleas of PTI founder, Bushra Bibi on Tuesday
Court extend Bushra Bibi's bail till Nov 4
Xi chairs CPC leadership meeting to review disciplinary inspection report
Army leads in Korean Ambassador Taekwondo Ch’ship
Sania Ashiq visits special education centre, inspects facilities
Full court meeting underway at SC
Regional federal ombudsman office starts registering complaints : Advisor to Fed ..
PML-N govt making progress amid challenges: Murtaza Abbassi
Full court meeting convened to reduce case backlog
Commodities rate re-fixed
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Aleem Khan lauds NHA's 100pc revenue surge, M-Tag implementation, technical upgradation3 minutes ago
-
IHC to hear acquittal pleas of PTI founder, Bushra Bibi on Tuesday3 minutes ago
-
Court extend Bushra Bibi's bail till Nov 44 minutes ago
-
Sania Ashiq visits special education centre, inspects facilities4 minutes ago
-
Full court meeting underway at SC15 minutes ago
-
Regional federal ombudsman office starts registering complaints : Advisor to Federal Ombudsman Regio ..8 minutes ago
-
PML-N govt making progress amid challenges: Murtaza Abbassi8 minutes ago
-
Full court meeting convened to reduce case backlog8 minutes ago
-
Commodities rate re-fixed3 minutes ago
-
Gilani terms Russian Federation Council members' visit to Pak a stepping stone towards bilateral coo ..3 minutes ago
-
Present govt determined to eradicating polio from Sindh province: Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Kha ..3 minutes ago
-
Imran Khan mediates between Salman Akram Raja and Faisal Chaudhary23 minutes ago