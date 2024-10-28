Lahore Police to provide foolproof security during anti-polio campaign

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana on Monday announced that the police force was fully mobilised to support the vaccination teams

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana on Monday announced that the police force was fully mobilised to support the vaccination teams.

He said a comprehensive security plan had been established, which included the deployment of 498 motorcycle squads and 83 mobile patrol units to safeguard the polio teams during the five-day initiative. In addition to these resources, 381 upper subordinates and over 1,000 police personnel would be assigned to protect the vaccination teams. The police department had also designated divisional focal persons to oversee security operations for the anti-polio efforts, he added.

The CCPO emphasised that security would remain on high alert throughout the duration of the campaign, adding that security for the vaccination teams would also be ensured through surveillance from the Safe City Authority's cameras.

Special arrangements had been made at city entry points and transit locations to protect the polio teams administering vaccines, he added.

The CCPO Lahore instructed the supervisory officers to personally monitor security measures in their respective areas and ensure effective patrolling by the Dolphin Squad and Police Response Units. He reiterated that the Lahore Police was committed to utilising all available resources to secure a safe future for children.