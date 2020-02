Lakki administration commits to masses' relief: Assistant Commissioner Aminullah Khan

The district administration was taking solid measures to provide quality edible items to masses at affordable level

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ) :The district administration was taking solid measures to provide quality edible items to masses at affordable level.

As part of such efforts, Assistant Commissioner Aminullah Khan paid visit to Nurang Bazaar and checked quality and price of daily use commodities at different shops.

During inspection he fined several shopkeepers for failing to meet hygiene standards and directed shopkeepers to display price list besides selling items at officially prescribed rates.

He said that drive against profiteers would continue indiscriminately and strict action would be taken against violators.