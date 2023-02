lamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) notifies 2-day power suspension programme

Slamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday issued 2-day power suspension programme for Saturday and Sunday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ):Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday issued 2-day power suspension programme for Saturday and Sunday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period on Saturday from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM, Islamabad Circle, G-6, PHA Flat, Burma, UC Road, Suhadran Road, Karur, F-10/2, H-8/2, AIOU, I-11/3, Golra-II, Railway Road,Rahra,CM Pak Zong,Bahria Enclave,Isolation Hospital,Pindi Point, Barin, TDCP, PAF, Angori,F-8/3,Azad Shaheed , Chhata Bakhtawar, Tiramuri, Lahtrar Road Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Bank Road. I, Jahangir Road, Jail Park, NPF. II, Morgah, Jhanda, Humayun. I, Humayun, 502 Workshop, Chahan, Cantt., Shahjeon, Sagari, Hanif Shaheed, Ghazan Khan, Sahala College, Nad, Dubiran, Panjar, Hamid Jhangi, Jhta Hatial, Bengali, Syed Kasran, Gagan, Bank Road. II, Hyder Road, Mall Road, Islamabad Feed Mill, Pind Jatla, Lab. I & II, Reliance Weaving Mill, Bhal, Jarrar Comp, Park View, RBISE, Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, Katarian, National Market, Alnoor Colony. II, Khanna. II, A Block, Effendi Colony, Sadiqabad, Khurram Colony, Tareq Shaheed,Tamasamabad,City,Forah Chowk,Sarafa Bazar, Jannah Road, Airport, Rajahabad,Ali Market,Abu Bakar,Kari Road,Peshawar Road, Multabad, Ameer Hamza Colony,Azharabad,Zircon Heights,I-14/ 3, Ratta, Iqbal Road. II, Liaquat Bagh, DHQ, 6th Road, T&T, PTCL Feeders, Attock Circle, Margalla, Nawababad, Dharek, Gulshan Sehat, AWC Housing, Shahia, Munirabad, Rashid Minhas, Kohsar Valley, Babrakhi, Shah Dir, Shamsabad, Qaziabad, Tin Mela, Nar Topa, Kachhari, Dhok Fateh, Dar es Salaam Colony, Nika Kalan, Azim Shaheed, Jhang, Murt, Jund.

I, Jund.II, Galial, Kamrial, Fateh Jang, Laniwala Feeders, Jhelum Circle, Paran, Akram Shaheed F-8 Civil Line , F-9 Chak Daulat, Dinah. 3 Rohtas, Riyaz Shaheed, Dinah. I Bakrala, Domeli, Nathwala, Sanghui, Safdar Shaheed, Mumtaz Shaheed, Mankiala, City Suhawah, Nai Khanqah, Baba Shaheed, Shah Safir, Smoot Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Milat. Chowk, Megan, Bhawan, Miani, Manara, Dandut, CS Shah, Islamia Chowk, Jund Awan, Dhadyal Rural, Drogi Rajgaon, Sarkal, Basharat, Duffer, Toba, PD Khan, Abdullahpur, Kot Chaudharyan, Dharnal, Sukhu, Murt, Akwal, Bilalabad, Badhial, Patwali, CWO, Sagarpur, Abdullahpur, Jalalpur Feeders, GSO Circle, From 09:00 AM to 04:00 PM, ECHS (D-18), SDW, Valley, AWT.4, Sangjani, MVHS-II(D-17), Shahullah Dutta, Anjara, Maqsood Shaheed, Chhab, Mira Sharif, Dhaknir Feeders, From 10:00 am to 01:00 pm, POF-I & II, Solar I & II, Attock Cantt., Akhuri, Artillery Centre, PA Yam Colony, Kachhari, Dar es Salaam Colony, Bolinwal, Capt. Ishtiaq Ahmed, Dhok Fateh, Air University Kamra FeedersOn Sunday from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM, Rawalpindi.III, VIP Feeders, from 09:00 AM to 04:00 PM, Jabi, Sajjad Shaheed, Microwave, Maritime, Khanda, Fateh Jang, Karima, Gul Mohammad Shaheed, T-2, 132/66KV, Bahtar, Murt, Qutbal, Laniwala, Fateh Jang City.II, Gagan, HIT and Facto Cement feeders and surrounding areas.