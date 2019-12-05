UrduPoint.com
Last Regime Of PML-N Misuse Public Offices For Personal Gains: Ali Muhammad Khan

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 11:55 PM

Last regime of PML-N misuse public offices for personal gains: Ali Muhammad Khan

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan on Thursday said that last government of Pakistan Muslim League-N, had misused the public offices for personal gains

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan on Thursday said that last government of Pakistan Muslim League-N, had misused the public offices for personal gains.

The leaders of PML-N, had been involved in the misuse of higher offices for increasing their assets, he stated while talking to a private news channel programme.

There was a need to have accountability of those assets or money made through unknown resources, he added.

In reply to a question, he said the government would develop consensus with the Opposition parties on the Names of the members of election commission but no compromise would be made on corruption cases.

The Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government would not favour any person found involved in any type of corruption, he stated.

If someone looted the money or plundered national wealth then such elements should have been awarded punishment as per law, he added.

The PTI government was committed to safeguard the national money, he said adding that the corruption would be eliminated from the society at all cost.

