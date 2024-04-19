- Home
Law Minister Calls On Opposition In NA To Uphold Principles Of Parliamentary Decorum, Etiquette
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 19, 2024 | 12:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar on Friday emphasized the importance of upholding parliamentary rules and traditions, urging the opposition within the National Assembly to ensure the smooth conduct of House proceedings.
Addressing concerns raised by Opposition Leader Omar Ayub regarding the absence of a motion of thanks on the presidential address in the agenda, Minister Tarar reiterated the clarity provided by the Rules of the Procedures and Conduct of business in the National Assembly 2007.
Citing Rule 60, which outlines the discussion of the President's address, Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar highlighted the procedure stating, "At the first sitting of the Assembly held after the President's Address, a Minister shall lay a copy of the Address on the Table." He further emphasized the necessity of a motion of thanks as stipulated in Sub-Rule 2 of Rule 60 which states that the President's Address may be discussed by means of a motion of thanks moved by Minister for [Parliamentary Affairs] and seconded by any Minister or a member.
Additionally, Rule 61 was referenced, which pertains to the appointment of days for discussion, and Rule 62, specifying the scope of discussion, emphasizing the importance of adhering to these rules for productive parliamentary discourse.
Expressing dismay over the opposition's behavior during the address of the Constitutional head of the country (President) in the joint session of Parliament, Minister Tarar highlighted the need for decorum and respect for such occasions.
Speaking on a point of order, Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) lawmaker Abdul Qadiar Patel emphasized the importance of orderly conduct, ensuring that each member is given a fair opportunity to speak without disruption or disregard for parliamentary decorum by the opposition.
Meanwhile, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) legislator Noor Alam Khan protested the oath-taking of female lawmaker Sadaf Ehsan, citing party disassociation. The Speaker clarified that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had issued a notification following which the oath was being taken. Subsequently, Noor Alam Khan raised a quorum issue, which was found complete upon counting.
