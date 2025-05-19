Law minister reviews facilities in Kohat jail

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Provincial Law Minister, Aftab Alam Advocate on Monday visited Kohat Jail and reviewed facilities for the prisoners in details.

The recently appointed Jail Superintendent and Deputy Superintendent were present on the occasion.

The minister also inspected various departments of the jail and obtained information from the administration about the basic facilities provided to the prisoners like cleanliness, food, water supply and correctional activities.

During the visit, he also made a telephonic contact with the Inspector General (IG) Prisons regarding the recent damage in the jail, and stressed on immediate steps to rectify the damage.

The minister approved the immediate conversion of two tube wells in the jail to solar energy and issued instructions to the concerned department to complete the solarization work as soon as possible.

He said that practical work on the project would be started in the next two days, which would resolve the problem of water supply in the jail.

Aftab Alam strictly instructed the jail administration that any kind of illegal, improper or immoral treatment of prisoners would not be tolerated.

He said that prison reforms were among the top priorities of the government and provision of basic human rights to prisoners would be ensured at all costs.

