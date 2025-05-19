Open Menu

Plan To Estabilsh Museum Of Historic Operation Bunyan Un Marsoos: Aurangzeb Khichi

Umer Jamshaid Published May 19, 2025 | 02:50 PM

Plan to estabilsh Museum of historic Operation Bunyan un Marsoos: Aurangzeb Khichi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) The Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Division Aurangzeb Khan Khichi on Monday said that the plan to build a Museum for highlighting the historic success of Operation Bunyan un Marsoos against Indian aggression would be tabled in the Cabinet.

This he said while replying to a question during his visit to the mausoleum of father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah, along with the Minister of State and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Heritage and Culture Division Huzaifa Rehman and Secretary of National Heritage and Culture Division Asad Rehman Gilani.

Paying rich tributes to the Pakistan armed forces, he said that our forces had held the head of the nation high and made them proud.

The Federal Minister Aurangzeb Khichi said that the Operation Bunyan al Marsoos was a great feast of our armed forces.

Speaking about the 150th birthday celebrations of father of the nation Quaid e Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah, he said that they had started preparations for that from now. He said that a big program would be organized on the birthday here.

Earlier, the Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Division Aurangzeb Khan Khichi and Minister of State and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Heritage and Culture Division Huzaifa Rehman visited the mausoleum and offered fateha.

They laid wreaths and prayed for the prosperity and development of the country.

Later, they visited Aiwan e Nawadrat Quaid e Azam to see the belongings of father of the nation, which he used in the past including his car, bed and other items.

They also planted saplings on the premises of the mausoleum.

