Plan To Estabilsh Museum Of Historic Operation Bunyan Un Marsoos: Aurangzeb Khichi
Umer Jamshaid Published May 19, 2025 | 02:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) The Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Division Aurangzeb Khan Khichi on Monday said that the plan to build a Museum for highlighting the historic success of Operation Bunyan un Marsoos against Indian aggression would be tabled in the Cabinet.
This he said while replying to a question during his visit to the mausoleum of father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah, along with the Minister of State and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Heritage and Culture Division Huzaifa Rehman and Secretary of National Heritage and Culture Division Asad Rehman Gilani.
Paying rich tributes to the Pakistan armed forces, he said that our forces had held the head of the nation high and made them proud.
The Federal Minister Aurangzeb Khichi said that the Operation Bunyan al Marsoos was a great feast of our armed forces.
Speaking about the 150th birthday celebrations of father of the nation Quaid e Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah, he said that they had started preparations for that from now. He said that a big program would be organized on the birthday here.
Earlier, the Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Division Aurangzeb Khan Khichi and Minister of State and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Heritage and Culture Division Huzaifa Rehman visited the mausoleum and offered fateha.
They laid wreaths and prayed for the prosperity and development of the country.
Later, they visited Aiwan e Nawadrat Quaid e Azam to see the belongings of father of the nation, which he used in the past including his car, bed and other items.
They also planted saplings on the premises of the mausoleum.
Recent Stories
Charging in 1 Hour, Usage for 2 Days: realme C71 Revolutionises Battery Standard ..
George Washington University student accuses administration of funding Gaza geno ..
Asia Cup 2025 in doubt as India refuses to play over Pakistan’s leadership of ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2025
PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today
PSL 2025 Match 29 Peshawar Zalmi vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who W ..
PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Multan Sultans by two wickets
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2025
Pakistan PM thanks UAE President Sheikh Mohamed for helping defuse tensions with ..
UAE, US Presidents discuss strategic partnership, regional developments
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AAC Haripur conducts surprise visit to examine educational facilities, board exams5 minutes ago
-
Plan to estabilsh Museum of historic Operation Bunyan un Marsoos: Aurangzeb Khichi5 minutes ago
-
Sahiwal Coal-Fired Power Plant represents pivotal moment in energy narrative5 minutes ago
-
Law minister reviews facilities in Kohat jail15 minutes ago
-
First semester exams begin smoothly at Sindh University15 minutes ago
-
Man killed on road15 minutes ago
-
Solarization of Tank police offices launched15 minutes ago
-
Moscow Metro marks 90th anniversary with focus on infrastructure and innovation25 minutes ago
-
Sardar Yousuf hails armed forces’ swift response, vows economic victory under PM Shehbaz25 minutes ago
-
PM laptop scheme deadline extended: students get a second chance35 minutes ago
-
Man killed, another receive injuries over land dispute45 minutes ago
-
Armed robbers snatch motorbike, cash, valuables from trader's family45 minutes ago