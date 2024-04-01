Law Minister Welcomes Lawyers' Approval Of Inquiry Commission
Muhammad Irfan Published April 01, 2024 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar Monday welcomed the expression of confidence by lawyers' bodies on the formation of the inquiry commission and the appointment of former chief justice Tassaduq Hussain Jilani as its head in matter of judges' letter.
In a statement, he said that the declarations of the Pakistan Bar Council, the largest organization of lawyers across the country and the Supreme Court Bar Association are manifestations of their seriousness about the independence and impartiality of the judiciary.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council, Punjab Bar Council, Islamabad Bar Council also expressed confidence in the formation of commission and its head to inquire the matter pertaining to the letter of IHC’s judges to supreme judicial council (SJC), he said.
Confidence expressed by major bar associations like Peshawar High Court Bar, Abbottabad High Court Bar, Lahore Bar Association, Multan High Court Bar and Bahawalpur High Court Bar which is a positive development.
The law minister said that the government wanted the truth to come before the nation so that no such complaints arise in future.
The government and cabinet under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif are convinced of the independence of the judiciary and the principle of division of state powers as stipulated in the constitution, he added.
Azam Nazeer said that there should be no politics on the independence of the judiciary and the letter of the honorable six judges.
The elected lawyers' bodies across the country have taken the gravity of the issue seriously and kept it away from politics, the minister said.
