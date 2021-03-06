UrduPoint.com
Lawmakers Congratulate PM Over Victory

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 06th March 2021 | 08:00 PM

Lawmakers congratulate PM over victory

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :PTI Leaders and Members of Sindh Assembly Khurram Sher Zaman and Arsalan Taj Hussain congratulated the Prime Minister Imran Khan on his success of securing the confidence vote from National Assembly of Pakistan.

They expressed these views in the separate statements released here on Saturday.

The confidence of the members of the National Assembly in the Prime Minister is the victory of the nation, Khurram Sher Zaman, said, adding that we congratulated Prime Minister and all members of the National Assembly on this victory.

Imran Khan considered himself responsible in the House, PTI leader said.

PDM's journey was completely buried and opposition's decision to boycott was a victory for Imran Khan's statement, Khurram Sherzaman stated.

He further said that this corrupt system was being eradicated, member of Sindh Assembly reaffirmed, articulating that Pakistan will become a great country under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In his statement, Sindh Assembly, MPA, Arsalan Taj Hussain congratulated nation on the success of the premier.

