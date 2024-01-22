LDA Demolishes Illegal Constructions
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 22, 2024 | 06:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) On directions of Commissioner Lahore and DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa, LDA teams demolished and sealed more than a dozen illegal constructions and commercial buildings in Johar Town, BOR Society, Wapda Town, Lahore Avenue and OPF Housing schemes on Monday.
During the operation LDA teams took action against Plot No. 25 A, 25 B in BOR Society and 19E in Rahman Society. An operation was conducted against Plot No. 337 Block E, 154 Block E One in Johar Town, Plot No. 71 in Wapda town and Plot No.
51 in Lahore Avenue. Similarly operation was conducted against Plot No. 547, 548 OPF Scheme, Plot No. 36 K, 37 C One and 341 F too.
The operation was supervised by Chief Town Planner II Azhar Ali, Director Town Planning Zone Four. Notices were issued several times to the properties sealed or demolished before the operation.
On the directions of Commissioner and DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa, a strict operation against illegal constructions/commercial buildings is going on across the city.
