Open Menu

Legal Aid Society Support Females, Transgenders Through Legal Law Advise

Faizan Hashmi Published May 15, 2024 | 10:34 PM

Legal aid society support females, transgenders through legal law advise

A one-day training workshop was held "titled Effective Case Referral Pathways between Mediators, Paralegals members and Community" Program organized by ADR Network in a local hotel on Wednesday in collaboration with the Legal Aid Society in Larkana

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) A one-day training workshop was held "titled Effective Case Referral Pathways between Mediators, Paralegals members and Community" Program organized by ADR Network in a local hotel on Wednesday in collaboration with the Legal Aid Society in Larkana.

Senior Program Manager Abbas Ali, District Larkana Field Officer Zulfiqar Jokio, Community Advocate Noman Shaikh, Humira Dadoro, Monitoring Officer Aftab Bhutto and transgenders participated.

In the workshop, detailed training was also given on how to file an online complaint with the provincial and Federal ombudsman.

On this occasion, Senior Program Manager Abbas Ali introduced Legal Aid and said that Legal Aid was registered in 2013 and is working on various projects in 8 districts of Sindh and conducted 80 meeting.1981 Female and Transgenders has given legal law advise and create awareness among them for fight yourself for your cause.

Related Topics

Sindh Hotel Larkana

Recent Stories

Vawda demands evidence about alleged interference ..

Vawda demands evidence about alleged interference in judiciary

58 seconds ago
 Maritime Affairs Minister attends 16th Annual All ..

Maritime Affairs Minister attends 16th Annual All Pakistan Chambers Presidents' ..

3 minutes ago
 Iranian cultural counselor stresses family's role ..

Iranian cultural counselor stresses family's role in societal resilience amid Pa ..

3 minutes ago
 Ambassador Amna highlights Pakistani women’s rol ..

Ambassador Amna highlights Pakistani women’s role in economic development

3 minutes ago
 MoU signs between WAPDA, GB Scouts to provide secu ..

MoU signs between WAPDA, GB Scouts to provide security to Diamer Bhasha dam proj ..

3 minutes ago
 Price Magistrates continues action against profite ..

Price Magistrates continues action against profiteers

3 minutes ago
Police foils smuggling attempt of non-custom paid ..

Police foils smuggling attempt of non-custom paid products

3 minutes ago
 Dacoit killed, cop injured in encounter

Dacoit killed, cop injured in encounter

3 minutes ago
 Special Judge Anti Corruption repatriated to SHC

Special Judge Anti Corruption repatriated to SHC

24 minutes ago
 SC adjourns plots allotment case till May 21

SC adjourns plots allotment case till May 21

24 minutes ago
 IG Punjab pins badges to promoted DSPs

IG Punjab pins badges to promoted DSPs

24 minutes ago
 Steps being taken for supply of water to people of ..

Steps being taken for supply of water to people of Gadani City: Balach

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan