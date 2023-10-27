Open Menu

LESCO Bids Adieu To Retiring Officers

Umer Jamshaid Published October 27, 2023 | 06:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2023) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider said that the competent officers have not only proved their metal abilities in LESCO but also in other other electricity distribution companies. “We pray for our worthy officers that they will always be successful and blessed in their future life,” he added.

The CEO stated this in farewell ceremony hosted in honour of retiring officers including Director (Human Resource) Azia Shoaib, Chief Engineer (Material Management) Shahid Mehmood, Chief Engineer (Designing) Asim Majeed and Manager (Finance) Irfan Saeed, here at LESCO Headquarter on Friday.

Addressing the function, the retiring officers said that they are deeply grateful to the company which has always honored its well-performing officers and employee, adding that today is the memorable day of their life.

They said that they had learnt a lot from this company which is the asset of their life.

Later, the CEO also presented honorary shields to the retiring officers in recognition of their services for the company.

Director (Customer Services) Rai Muhammad Asghar, Chief Finance Officer (CFO) Bushra Imran, Chief Engineers Ramzan Butt, Sarwar Mughal, Imran Mehmood and Tahir Mayo, and General Manager (Technical) Owais Yasin, Director General (IT) Nadeem Tahir and DG (Implementation) Zameer Kolachi, DG (Mirad) Altaf Qadir and other officers attended the ceremony.

