LESCO Detects 271 Power Pilferers In 24 Hours

Muhammad Irfan Published April 17, 2024 | 07:03 PM

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected a total of 271 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) on the 211th day of grand anti-power theft campaign

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected a total of 271 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) on the 211th day of grand anti-power theft campaign.

The LESCO spokesman told media here Wednesday that the company has also submitted FIR applications against electricity thieves, out of which 121 FIRs have been registered in respective police stations, while 08 accused have been arrested by the respective police.

Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations. The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice.

On the 211th consecutive day of the anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added, large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were disconnected and charged with detection units.

Among the seized connections 10 were commercial, 03 agricultural and 258 domestic, and all these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 162,849 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 4.286 million.

Apprising the media about some major power pilferers, he explained that LESCO charged Rs 184,000 detection bill to an electricity pilferer in Shahdara Town; Rs 150,000 detection bill to a power pilferer in Johar Town; Rs 130,000 detection bill to an electricity thief in Garhi Shahu area of Lahore; and Rs 110,000 fine in the form of detection bill to another customer stealing electricity also in Shahdara Town.

During the 211 days of the grand anti-theft campaign, the spokesman mentioned, the LESCO detected pilferage on 72,707 power connections and 69,745 FIRs have been registered against electricity thieves in the relevant police stations, while 29,377 accused have so far been arrested by the police. The LESCO has so far charged a total of 88,435,134 detection units worth Rs 3,319,979,715 to all the power pilferers.

