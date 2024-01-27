Open Menu

LESCO Load-shedding Schedule For Sunday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 27, 2024 | 07:20 PM

In connection with maintenance and repair of electricity lines, the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has issued load-shedding schedule for Sunday, January 28

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) In connection with maintenance and repair of electricity lines, the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has issued load-shedding schedule for Sunday, January 28.

According to company's spokesman here on Saturday, power supply would remain suspended on the following feeders from 9am to 2pm on Sunday.

Feeders from Central Park Grid: Ali Haider, Madhav Shah, Waraich, Chuck 65 Feeders from Grid: Eastern 2, Industrial, PGA, Raid 2, 3, Reshma, Shah Nawaz, Sharif Spanning Feeders from Koh Noor Textiles, Elcott, Afzal Spinning, Alam Cotton, Greenhouse, Koh Noor Looms, K&Food, Season Food, Khalid Shafiq, Saad, MICT, Polypack 2, Style, Polypack, Deepalpur Grid: Asadullahpur, Chauhan Shaman, Godhara, Mul Musa, Pipli Pahar, Probanabad, Dola Pukhta, Kennedy, Khalilabad, Kausar Mill, Mehtab Wala, Peer Di Hatti, Rafiq Jameel, Razaqia, Sakhi Saidon, Souvenir, Baba Farid Mill, Basir. Pur, Faridkot, Kandowal, Mancharian, Rao Qaiser, SSM, Johar Town Feeders from Grid: Katarband Road, Niaz Beg, Badar Colony, Feeders from KRK Grid: Handal, Kot Radha Kishan, MICT, Feeders from Shah Inayat, Kahna Grid: Sheikh Nooruddin 2, Khadian Grid Feeders: Chabar, Ghous Sabri, Gohar, Khadian, Veeram, Mahmoodpora, Bakrke, Dostpora, Khai, Kotli Rai Abubakar, Murali, Noel, Saad, Sikandarpora, Mandi Osmanwala; Feeders from Army industry, Malikpur Grid from feeders: B2, C3, Mor Khunda, D4, E6, G8, F7, A1, Jogekot, Muridke. Feeders from Grid: Bangla Road, Chand Bagh, Hasan Park, Mubarakabad, Platinum, SKP Bedad, Gujranwala Road, Nangal Sehda, Rahim Food, Ashraf Poly & Hasan, Cordoba Feeders from Grid: State Bank, Rayon New Grid: Al Nasr, AM Steel, Arfin, Eastern Leather, Ehsan Cotton, Glamor Textile, Golden Packages, Kot Babu, Manga Road, Nafis, Nishat, Polypack, Sahar, Shafi Textile, Sunder Road, Superior, Umar Spinning, Eastern Dairies, Rayon.

Feeders from Grid: Din Textile, Mayfair, Surj Cotton, Eastern 1, Ravi, Ruby, Sharif Spinning, Renala Feeders from Grid: Aleem Town, Rao Ziauddin, Shergarh, Welcome Road, Sharqpur Feeders from Grid: Head Lalian, Mandianwala , Mian Sher Muhammad, Fatowala, Ahmedwala, Jalalpur, Sahjuwal, Kot Mehmood, Sharqpur, Faizabad, Feeders from Township Grid: Expert Aid, Fine Gas, Green Town, Industrial 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 ,9,,Mader Millat, Medi Pak, Style Textile, Wilshire, Zong, Feeders from Hera Grid: Elkot, Feeders from Ghazi Grid: Padhana, Paragon, Ghovandi, Jahman, X Air Avenue Feeders from Grid: Barki 2, Hadiara 2, Noor Feeders from Pur, Ghowandi, Rustam Grid: Al Rehman Garden, Anees Printing, Arafat Park, Bhatianwala, Faizpur, Fazl Haq, Ulam Deen, Jaranwala Road, Jaya Musa, Kot Abdul Malik, Malik Park, Miraj Park, Mulat Tractor, Mustafaabad. , Nain Sukh, Nizampura, Ravi Autos, Sagian, Sharif & Sons, Tube Well, Yusuf Park, Feeder from Shadman Grid: Jail Road, Chohang Grid Feeders from: ICC, Rangeilpur, Sikh Chain Grid Feeder from: Ali Hussainabad

Similarly, the power supply would be suspended from 8 am to 4 pm on the f eeders from Bund Road Grid: Saidpur, Shirakot, Fazal Colony, Pedro Road, Sabzazar, Rana Town, Kattar Bund Road, Piko, Hyderi Colony, Hanjarwal, Amna Park, Old Kot Feeders from Lakhpat Grid: Liaquat Electricity supply will be suspended from Abad, Model Town, S Block Model Town, Ferozepur Ward.

