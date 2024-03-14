LG employees of KP demand for payment of delayed salaries, pensions

The provincial government's move to reinstate the facilities of former chief ministers was commendable but at the same time Municipal employees and pensioners of the province have been deprived of their salaries and pensions for the past several months

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) The provincial government's move to reinstate the facilities of former chief ministers was commendable but at the same time Municipal employees and pensioners of the province have been deprived of their salaries and pensions for the past several months.

This was disclosed by the members of Local Government Employees Union KPK while talking to the media here.

They said that the district administration has not left any stone unturned in strengthening its authority and enforcing unnecessary legality, issuing orders to weaken municipal institutions. TMA officials issue orders on a daily basis, neglecting their responsibilities to the district administration.

Instead of collaborating with TMA officials for financial cooperation, senior officials of the district administration are imposing further financial burdens on these financially weak municipal institutions.

These burdens include the establishment of Ramadan Bazaars, Sunday markets, and unnecessary expenditures such as installing unnecessary flexes, etc.

The provincial leadership repeatedly demands actions to strengthen municipal institutions' funds. However, instead of taking measures to strengthen municipal institutions' funds, the provincial government and district administration are indulging in unnecessary expenditures, which are making it difficult for municipal employees and pensioners to receive their salaries and pensions.

Municipal employees and pensioners have repeatedly protested against the local government's financial position.

The Local Government Employees union has demanded action from the provincial government, provincial assembly members, CM KPK, Minister for Local Government and Rural Development and Provincial Secretary for Local Government and Rural Development to control and reduce unnecessary and illegal expenses and impose restrictions on all such expenses by TMAs.