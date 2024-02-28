Open Menu

LHC Dismisses Salman Akram's Contempt Plea Against Returning Officer

Muhammad Irfan Published February 28, 2024 | 08:11 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday dismissed a contempt petition, filed by Salman Akram Raja, an independent candidate, against the returning officer of NA-128 constituency, after declaring it not maintainable.

Justice Ali Baqar Najafi announced the reserved verdict on a petition, filed by Salman Akram Raja.

The court had reserved its verdict on February 21, after hearing arguments of the parties.

Salman Akram had submitted that the returning officer had assured of issuing notice to him before preparation of form 48. However, despite the assurance, the returning officer did not issue any notice before preparation of form 48, he added. He pleaded with the court to initiate contempt proceedings against the returning officer.

