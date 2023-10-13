The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday disposed of a petition, filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), seeking permission for holding a rally at Liberty Chowk on October 15

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday disposed of a petition, filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), seeking permission for holding a rally at Liberty Chowk on October 15.

Justice Raheel Kamran heard the petition, filed by PTI Lahore President Azeemullah Khan. During the proceedings, a law officer stated that the request of the petitioner for holding a rally at Liberty Chowk had been declined through an order by the deputy commissioner Lahore in view of the security threats posed at the proposed venue.

However, the request of the petitioner will duly be considered, if he approaches the deputy commissioner for holding rally at another venue, he submitted and added that the petitioner could visit the office of the deputy commissioner along with an application for the purpose.

The law officer further assured that if any such application was moved by the petitioner, the same shall be considered and decided within 72 hours.

At this stage, the petitioner's counsel requested the court to dispose of the petition in the light of the statement by the law officer.

Subsequently, the court disposed of the petition, in the light of the statement by the law officer.

The court had directed the deputy commissioner to make a decision on the PTI application for holding a rally by Friday, during the previous hearing.

The petitioner had submitted that the party wanted to hold a public rally at Liberty Chowk to announce its manifesto in view of the upcoming general election. He submitted that an application had been filed with the deputy commissioner for permission to hold a public meeting at Liberty roundabout for the purpose but to no avail.

He pleaded with the court to allow the PTI to hold the rally as it was the party’s legal right.