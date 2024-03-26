Open Menu

LHC Grants Permission To Monis Elahi To Contest By-elections

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 26, 2024 | 02:29 PM

LHC grants permission to Monis Elahi to contest by-elections

The PTI leader has urged the lawyers to prioritize the legal proceedings over public appearances and political discussions to get Imran Khan released from jail.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 26th, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday granted permission for Monis Elahi, a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader, to contest in the upcoming by-elections.

The decision came after the LHC appellate tribunal overturned the rejection of Elahi's nomination papers by the Returning Officer, deeming the rejection null and void.

The appeal was filed by Monis Elahi and his father, former Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhary Parvez Elahi, after their nomination papers were initially rejected.

Following the court's decision, Monis Elahi expressed confidence, saying that, "For us, it's not about jail or the FIA, but a different plan has been made.

"

Monis Elahi further emphasized the need for focused efforts towards Imran Khan's release. He urged the lawyers to prioritize the legal proceedings over public appearances and political discussions.

He mentioned ongoing discussions within the PTI's core committee and legal team regarding Khan's release.

He also drew parallels to the situation of PTI Founder Imran Khan, hoping his release fromthe jail.

