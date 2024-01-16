LHC Reserves Verdict On PTI Founder's Petitions Against Rejection Of Nomination Papers
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 16, 2024 | 05:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) A Lahore High Court (LHC) full bench on Tuesday reserved its verdict on petitions filed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) founder against rejection of his nomination papers.
The bench, headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, heard the petitions and reserved the verdict on conclusion of arguments by the parties.
The PTI founder, through his legal team, had filed the petitions against rejection of his nomination papers for National Assembly Constituencies NA-122 (Lahore) and NA-89 (Mianwali). The petitions stated that the returning officers and appellate tribunal had rejected the nomination papers contrary to facts. The court was requested to set aside the decisions of the returning officers and tribunal and allow the PTI founder to contest elections.
Recent Stories
Google introduces trends page focusing Pakistan general elections
AML Chief Sheikh Rasheed arrested in case related to May 9 riots
LCWU women's Basketball team wins 9th national championship
Nawaz Sharif urges economic emergency for national revival
PSX experiences sharp decline below 64,000 points
Pakistan make three key changes for third T20I against New Zealand
Ali Zafar faces setback as PCB drops his name for PSL 9 anthem
Electricity bills likely to go up again by Rs5.62 per unit
Petrol prices cut down for next fortnight
Abbas Afridi ruled out of the third T20I against New Zealand
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 January 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
1739 patients examined in OPD of Allied Hospital in one day10 minutes ago
-
HRW Confirms Grave Human Rights Abuses in IIOJK: Kashmir Council Chief20 minutes ago
-
Scholarship paid to 72 applicants on ombudsman’s orders20 minutes ago
-
DC Abbottabad chairs meeting to discuss general elections 2024 preparations20 minutes ago
-
PMLN optimistic for election victory: Musadik30 minutes ago
-
Google introduces trends page focusing Pakistan general elections37 minutes ago
-
Bilawal to address public meeting on Jan 20 in Muzaffargarh: Distt President PPP40 minutes ago
-
Drugs recovered from police constable’s house, family arrested40 minutes ago
-
Kazakhstan Ambassador, Pakistan Minister for Culture Jamal Shah forge cultural ties40 minutes ago
-
Participants of seminar call for disseminating message of peace50 minutes ago
-
Free medical camp established by PN in coastal area Kappar, Balochistan50 minutes ago
-
Special squad monitoring traffic violations by camera50 minutes ago