LHC Reserves Verdict On PTI Founder's Petitions Against Rejection Of Nomination Papers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 16, 2024 | 05:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) A Lahore High Court (LHC) full bench on Tuesday reserved its verdict on petitions filed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) founder against rejection of his nomination papers.

The bench, headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, heard the petitions and reserved the verdict on conclusion of arguments by the parties.

The PTI founder, through his legal team, had filed the petitions against rejection of his nomination papers for National Assembly Constituencies NA-122 (Lahore) and NA-89 (Mianwali). The petitions stated that the returning officers and appellate tribunal had rejected the nomination papers contrary to facts. The court was requested to set aside the decisions of the returning officers and tribunal and allow the PTI founder to contest elections.

