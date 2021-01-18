Liaqat Baloch condoles with the Abbasi family

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan Naib Ameer Liaqat Baloch Monday visited the Kot Durab Abbasi, Waleed Muhallah Larkana city, to offer condolences on the demise of former Sindh Minister and Chief of Abbasi-Kalhoro Sardar Haji Munawwar Ali Khan Abbasi, who was died in a Hospital of Karachi, few month back.

Liaqat Baloch stayed there for some time and condoled with MPA Moazzam Ali Khan Abbasi, Dr. Safdar Ali Abbasi, Barrister Kazim Ali Abbasi and other members of his family.

He also prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give courage and fortitude to the bereaved family.