Open Menu

Light To Moderate Rains, Snowfall Forecast In Kashmir

Umer Jamshaid Published February 10, 2024 | 10:50 PM

Light to moderate rains, snowfall forecast in Kashmir

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) The Meteorological Department has forecast light to moderate rains and snow during February 18–20 at various places on both sides of the line of control in the Himalayan state of Jammu and Kashmir.

 

It may be added that the weather conditions will remain dry until February 17, according to the forecast.

In view of significant snow accumulation and sub-freezing temperatures over many mountainous areas, travelers have been advised to follow advisories from the administration and concerned functions.

APP/ahr/378

Related Topics

Weather Snow Line Of Control Jammu February May From Rains

Recent Stories

Nawaz instructs Shehbaz to reach out to winning in ..

Nawaz instructs Shehbaz to reach out to winning independents

4 hours ago
 Yasmin Rashid challenges Nawaz sharif’s results ..

Yasmin Rashid challenges Nawaz sharif’s results before LHC

5 hours ago
 Rejuvenated Multan Sultans ready for HBL PSL 9

Rejuvenated Multan Sultans ready for HBL PSL 9

5 hours ago
 Security forces kill mastermind of recent bombings ..

Security forces kill mastermind of recent bombings in Qila Saifullah: ISPR

5 hours ago
 Had EVMs been there today, Pakistan would have bee ..

Had EVMs been there today, Pakistan would have been spared this crisis: Presiden ..

5 hours ago
 Rehana Dar files plea in LHC against NA-71 electio ..

Rehana Dar files plea in LHC against NA-71 election results

9 hours ago
Zardari, Bilawal to stay in Lahore amid high-polit ..

Zardari, Bilawal to stay in Lahore amid high-political temperature

10 hours ago
 12 cases of May 9 riots: Imran, Qureshi get bail

12 cases of May 9 riots: Imran, Qureshi get bail

10 hours ago
 Nation needs stable hands and healing touch to mov ..

Nation needs stable hands and healing touch to move on from the politics of anar ..

12 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 February 2024

14 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 February 2024

14 hours ago
 NA-127 unofficial results: Ata Tarar beat Bilawal ..

NA-127 unofficial results: Ata Tarar beat Bilawal Bhutto

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan