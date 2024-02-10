Light To Moderate Rains, Snowfall Forecast In Kashmir
Umer Jamshaid Published February 10, 2024 | 10:50 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) The Meteorological Department has forecast light to moderate rains and snow during February 18–20 at various places on both sides of the line of control in the Himalayan state of Jammu and Kashmir.
It may be added that the weather conditions will remain dry until February 17, according to the forecast.
In view of significant snow accumulation and sub-freezing temperatures over many mountainous areas, travelers have been advised to follow advisories from the administration and concerned functions.
