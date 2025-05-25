Summer Games Kick Off In Lodhran
Sumaira FH Published May 25, 2025 | 04:10 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) In line with the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Summer Games 2025 have commenced in district Lodhran, offering a dynamic platform for young athletes to showcase their talent in a healthy and competitive environment.
According to District Sports Officer Lodhran, Sajid Mahmood, the Summer Games 2025 represent a golden opportunity for youth across Punjab. “The initiative is a commendable step by the Punjab government to promote sports and highlight the spirit of competition among the younger generation,” he stated.
The event will feature multiple sports categories, including badminton (male & female), hockey (male & female), volleyball (male), and kabaddi (male).
The competitions will be held in three phases across various regions of Punjab. Phase I – Tehsil/District Trials: May 25 – May 30, 2025, Phase II – Inter-District (Division Level): June 1 – June 5, 2025, Phase III – Inter-Division (Provincial Level): June 12 – June 18, 2025
Players of badminton, hockey, and volleyball must be born on or after January 1, 2004, with an age limit of 21 years, while kabaddi has no age restrictions.
Only residents of district Lodhran are eligible to participate from this district, and departmental athletes are not permitted to compete in the games.
