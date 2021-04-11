UrduPoint.com
Lok Virsa Museums Announce New Timings For Ramazan

Faizan Hashmi 33 minutes ago Sun 11th April 2021 | 09:50 PM

Lok Virsa Museums announce new timings for Ramazan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) Museums has announced new timings for public during Holy month of Ramazan.

According to Lok Virsa announcement, Heritage Museum and Pakistan Monument Museum would remain open for public from Monday to Friday daily, between 10 am to 4 pm (with a break for prayer on Friday from 1pm to 2 pm.

Both the museums were attracting number of people from different parts of the country, featuring cultural heritage.

The displays include the architectural heritage, sufi traditions, regional portrayal and way of living of people, the museum represents the culture of all four provinces including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

