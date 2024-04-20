Open Menu

Lok Virsa Starts E-ticketing For Its Valued Customers

Faizan Hashmi Published April 20, 2024 | 09:02 PM

Lok Virsa starts E-ticketing for its valued customers

National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage -Lok Virsa has started E-ticketing for its valued customers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage -Lok Virsa has started E-ticketing for its valued customers.

According to Lok Virsa, with the e-ticketing app, visitors can buy museum and events tickets online to avoid standing in long queues.

In view of a holistic role of cultural heritage, Lok Virsa is currently planning to devise an integrated strategy to strengthen and reform the organizational capacity in order to cope with the modern challenges.

