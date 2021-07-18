(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :Executive Director Lok Virsa Talha Ali Khan Kushyaha here said that National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) would resume its famous 'Mandwa Film Club' next month (August) for the entertainment activities for common public.

While talking to APP,Talha Khan said the Club members and fans also demanded that National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (NIFTH) should resume screening of national and international films.

He said that more films from our glorious past which related to our folk culture and traditions were in the priority list of our film club.

He said that Lok Virsa was also busy in documentary classes of film productions.

Former Mandwa Film Club Coordinator Aijaz Gul further told that over 150 classical national international films were screened at club since it's inception.

The members of club, fans and visitors had earlier expressed displeasure over the closing of this popular programme.

Prof. Ch. Rasheed Sal said that film screening should be resumed at the club. He said that it was an amazing program to enjoy movies from the golden era.

Asmara fan of Mandwa Film Club said that a number of star actors and actresses had also been attended film screening at Mandwa film club including Sangeeta, Bahar Begum, legend musician Wazir Afzal, Adil Murad and film producer Syed Noor.

She said that film club was a good initiative to promote film industry and highlight golden era films.

\395 C:zkz/P:zkz/L:mka/E:mka/I:srb/R:srb\778