Long Queues Of Kashmiries Voters Observed In KP

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 25th July 2021 | 01:10 PM

Long queues of Kashmiries voters observed in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :Polling for two Constituencies of the Legislative Assembly of Azad Jummu and Kashmir LA XLV Kashmir Velley-VI and LA-XXXIX Jammu-VI are continued peacefully on here Sunday.

The polling was started at 8 a.m and since morning, Kashmiris voters including male and female have started arriving to polling stations in large number to exercise their right of franchise.

Long queues of voters are being observed at Shaheed Osama Zafar Government High school No 2 polling station Peshawar City besides a number of others polling stations.

High level of enthusiasm are being witnessed among Kashmiris including young voters inside and outside the polling stations for casting votes.

Candidates have setup polling camps outside polling stations to facilitate voters where they were helping voters to get their votes' numbers in the voters lists and giving briefing to cast their vote correctly.

Kashmiris living in 21 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are voting for LA-XLV Kashmir Valley-VI seat where close contest is expected among Ahmad Shahid Mushtaq (Independent), Abdul Majid Khan (PTI), Abdul Nasir Khan (Independent) and Noorul Bari (JI).

The candidates have visited Osma Zafar Shaheed Govt High School Poling Station and expressed satisfaction over election and security arrangements.

Kamran Bangash, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khaber Pakhtunkhwa for Information and Higher education visited an election camp to review security arrangements and urged Kashmiris voters to come in large number and poll their votes.

Talking to people he said Peshawar was like a flowers bouquet where people of all parts of the country including Kashmiris were playing their role for its development.

Kamran Bangash said no one would be allowed to disrupt smooth polling process.

He said all political forces were united to thwart nefarious designs of inimical forces.

In Mardan district, Kashmiri voters were also casting votes at two polling stations setup at Govt Girls High School College Chowk.  Similarly in Bannu district, polling continued at Govt Degree College No 2 Bannu where each polling booth for both constituencies were setup.

Kashmiries settled in Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, South Waziristan, Swat, Batgram, Buner, Tank, Charsadda, Chitral, Shangla, Swabi, Kohat, Kohistan, Lakki Marwat, Lower Dir and Mohmand were also exercising their right of franchise for LA-XLV Kashmir Velley-XI in a free and transparent manner.

The total registered voters in the constituency are 6,951 including 3,860 male and 3,091 female for whom 41 polling stations including seven for male, nine for female and 25 combined were setup.

Likewise, 64 polling booths were established including 29 for male, 32 female and three combined.

As many as 41 presiding officers are supervising the polling process with assistance of polling officers and assistant returning officers.

LA-XXXIX Jammu-VI seat consists of 23 districts of two provinces including Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Kohat, Buner, Charsadda, Karak, Kohistan, Mohmand, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Swat, Swabi, Upper Dir and Chitral.

A total of 13 candidates are in the run for wining the constituency seat including Chaudhary Fakhar Zaman (PPP), Nazia Niaz (PTI) and Raja Sadeeq (PML-N) and a tough contest is expected.

The law enforcement agencies and police are deployed outside the polling stations and no arms, ammunition and mobile phones are allowed inside polling stations.

Polling will continue till 5pm without break.

