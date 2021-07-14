UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Long Term CPEC Projects Include Major Rail Connectivity Project In Balochistan: Senate Informed

Muhammad Irfan 59 seconds ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 01:40 PM

Long term CPEC projects include major rail connectivity project in Balochistan: Senate informed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Wednesday said the long term projects of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) also include major rail connectivity project in Balochistan that will connect Gwadar to Mastung via Turbat, Panjgur and Basima.

Replying to a question in Senate, he said that Pakistan Railway's Main Line-1 (ML-1) was the main railway corridor connecting Karachi seaport to the northern side of the Pakistan up to Peshawar.

He said that apart from ML-1 being the early harvest project of CPEC, the long term projects of CPEC include major rail connectivity project in Balochistan.

He said that the detailed feasibility study was completed in 2019 at a cost of PKR 149 millions. "In this regard, Pakistan Railways has already acquired land in Gwadar to establish railway station and container yard," he said.

In a written reply, the Minister for Railways Azam Swati said once the ML-1 project enters into its execution phase, Pakistan Railways will take up the construction of Gwadar-Mastung and Basima-Jacobabad lines with the Chinese authorities at JCC level. "At the first stage, preliminary design of the project will be completed which will lead to its construction either through PPP/BOT or Chinese funding," he said.

At present two trains 39 Up 40 Dn Jaffar Express and 349 Up/350 Dn Chaman Mixed Passenger are running on daily basis on the route of Quetta Peshawar Cantt-Quetta and Quetta Chaman -Quetta respectively.

He said that Jaffar Express comprises of all classes Air conditioned/ sleeper, air conditioned/business, Air conditioned standard and economy along with services of dining car, adding that these services are catering to the needs of the passengers travelling on this route.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Senate Peshawar Balochistan Quetta Pakistan Railway China Car CPEC Gwadar Chaman Turbat Lead Mastung Panjgur Pakistani Rupee 2019 All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

DoubleTree by Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island Residenc ..

11 minutes ago

U.S. Department of Agriculture and Pakistani Partn ..

17 minutes ago

Mansoor Bin Mohammed: Proper planning is the key f ..

19 minutes ago

ADNEC acquires DoubleTree By Hilton London ExCel

26 minutes ago

Dubai South VIP Terminal records over 346% increas ..

41 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at US$75.13 a barrel ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.