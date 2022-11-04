Lord Wajid Khan calls on Punjab governor

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :House of Lords member Lord Wajid Khan and a renowned Pak-UK businessman Zubair Issa led delegation called on Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman at Governor's House, here on Friday.

The governor said success journey of Lord Wajid Khan in the United Kingdom was an example to follow for many people.

He said Lord Wajid Khan's success was a proof that by the grace of Allah and hard work, anyone could achieve greatness.

The Punjab governor said that overseas Pakistanis were asset to the country, who were playing an important role in the country's economy and bringing good name to Pakistan.

He said overseas Pakistanis are Pakistan's ambassadors and their role in promoting a positive image of the country abroad is commendable.

Governor Balighur Rehman said that the government was paying special attention to promotion of higher education in the country as well as bringing the education standard on a par with the international standards.

The governor said the country was currently facing many challenges including rehabilitation of flood victims and the current government was working day and night for rehabilitation of flood victims.

Balighur Rehman also thanked the British government and the Pakistani community living in the UK for their assistance to the flood victims.