LUMHS holds its 19th Annual Convocation

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2023 ) :Liaquat University of Medical & Health Sciences (LUMHS) Jamshoro holds its 19th Annual Convocation to confer degrees and gold medals to the graduates of MBBS, BDS, Nursing and Postgraduates of various disciplines at its Campus.

While delivering the welcome address the Vice Chancellor LUMHS Prof. Dr Ikram Din Ujjan expressed that the graduation ceremony was the most significant and meaningful occasion in the University's Calendar and today 2,555 graduates and 610 postgraduates were being awarded degrees and diplomas for their achievements which means a total number of 3,165 Liaquatians will soar a new flight for another journey.

He added that the convocation was the most cherished academic event for every student and their hard work was being recognized and they are granted permission to enter the noble profession of Medicine and to practice their acquired knowledge and skills for the benefit of society.

He informed that today 1,381 graduates of MBBS, 383 BDS graduates, 220 Doctors of Physiotherapy, 184 Doctors of Pharmacy, 154 Bio-Medical Engineers, 233 graduates of Bachelors in Nursing and 610 postgraduates in various Medical fields, Dentistry, Public Health and Basic Medical Sciences will be awarded the Degrees.

Prof. Ikram Din Ujjan offered his felicitations to the recipients of degrees and diplomas and their parents and families, particularly those who have earned medals on account of their outstanding performances.

He expressed hope that this contingent of graduates and specialists, like their predecessors shall work for improving the health status of the people of this region and the country, and will thus keep the banner of their alma mater and profession high. May God help them in their noble pursuit of service toward ailing humanity.

The Vice-Chancellor further expressed that apart from delivering quality education, the University has been providing remarkable health facilities to the ailing community, He highly appreciated the services of the faculty members of the University during the endemic period of COVID-19, who worked round the clock to look after the critical patients admitted in Liaquat University Hospital Hyderabad & Jamshoro, whereas the Diagnostic & Research Laboratory of this University catered a large number of COVID patients throughout the province, it is worth mentioning here that the university has established a network of Diagnostic & Research laboratories in multiple districts of the province where patients are provided a standardized service at a highly subsidized rate.

He further informed that to meet the challenges for the future, HEC-sponsored projects of the establishment of the Research Institute of Endocrinology and Diabetes, Establishment of the Examination Center, Extension of the Institute of Ophthalmology, and Extension of Medical Research Center at this University are under progress, these projects are going to be highly beneficial for the students in particular and patients and community in general.

He further expressed that looking into the need of utilizing different medical equipment at various government hospitals, we have established a College of Technology to train the students in the field of MRI, CT scan, and ultrasound so that the shortage of such technical staff could be overcome immediately.

The upgradation of Civil Hospital Kotri to Bilawal Medical College Hospital was another milestone in providing up-to-the-mark Health Facilities to the suffering humanity.

The establishment of the LUMHS Trauma Center at Hyderabad was considered to be a blessing for patients with Trauma.

He further added that considering the high cost of Dental treatment, a state of art Advance Dental Care Center has been established in Hyderabad to provide treatment to patients with dental issues very subsidized rates, this center was operational from morning till evening, where a large number of postgraduate students are also trained by our learned Dental Faculty.

Numerous new courses like Ph.D. in Cancer Sciences, Executive MBA, Master of Science in Public Health, Master in Gynecological Laparoscopic Surgery, Diploma in Gynecology Laparoscopy, Bachelor in Forensic Science in Forensic Biology, BS in Forensic Science in Forensic Chemistry & Toxicology, BS Radiologic Technology & BS Medical Laboratory Technology have been introduced by this University.

To promote education in the rural areas of the province a Nursing College of LUMHS is being established at Tando Muhammad Khan, for which I'm thankful to Minister of Health Madam Azra Pechuho for designating a building for the said college.

We have organized Medical camps in the recent flood-affected areas of the province to assist the health department in the provision of health services to the people.

He added that It was commendable that the present government has allocated a huge land along with a grand Infrastructure in Thatta for the establishment of an international campus of Liaquat University, which will cater to the needs of expatriate Pakistanis and accommodate students from friendly countries, providing them quality medical education, which was the hallmark of Liaquat University.

The establishment of the International Campus of LUMHS at District Thatta will also be a revolutionary step to provide Modern Health facilities to the ailing community of that area.

In the same manner, LUMHS has been assigned to provide Health facilities to the people of District Dadu, for which the Civil Hospital Dadu was being upgraded by this University for proper health management of the patients.

The Vice-Chancellor offered his gratitude to Honorable Minister Muhammad Ismail Rahoo, Minister of Universities & Boards Sindh for accepting the invitation to grace as the Chief Guest for the 19th annual convocation. He added that what can be a better proof of his commitment to education and especially health, and his love for Liaquat University that he has graced the occasion of the LUMHS convocation, which shows his love and affection for this university, its faculty and students.

The Chief Guest Muhammad Ismail Rahoo, Minister Universities and Boards, Government of Sindh expressed that he is pleased for being invited as a chief guest on this auspicious occasion of the 19th Convocation of LUMHS by the Vice Chancellor, Dr. Ikram Din Ujjan and is thankful to him for providing the opportunity to address this august gathering.

He added that the present atmosphere of the country compels us to look for the core cause of the social decline in the country. Among all causes, if we consider, no one is more important than literacy and education, especially at higher levels. Experts always stress the socio-economic growth of the country, but here we must clear our minds that it was not possible without a high literacy rate, honest dedicated, untiring efforts with good governance and the efficient products of our universities.

Our youth power and graduates have prime importance, and until and unless they will not put in their talent and not prove their worth by skills for entering today's highly competitive market for jobs, we will be unable to overcome the prevailing socio-economic conditions of the country.

He further added that the establishment of several Medical Universities in the province and the network of the National Institute of Cardiovascular Disease in various districts of Sindh are glowing examples of the commitment of the Peoples Government of Sindh towards higher medical education and delivery of health facilities to the doorstep of the people of Sindh, under the dynamic leadership of Former President Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Minister expressed that he was glad to know that LUMHS Diagnostic & Research Laboratory has established a network of Diagnostic facilities throughout the province and was really commendable that the poor ailing community is being benefited with this health facility at extremely subsidized rates.

Addressing the graduates and postgraduates the Chief Guest expressed that they are the fellows who can upgrade the quality of life of people by utilizing their expertise with humble attitude and sympathetic behavior. Their perfect attention can save a life and a little negligence may harm one thus every step taken by them must be perfect and above all gratifying for the patients, community, nation and country thus demanding.