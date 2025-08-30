LWMC Cleaning Teams Remains Vigilant During Recent Rainfall
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 30, 2025 | 08:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) cleaning teams on Saturday remained vigilant at all major choking points in the city as per the directive of CEO Babar Sahib Din.
According to LWMC sources here the company's workers were deployed across key areas including Jail Road, Mall Road, Data Darbar, Circular Road, Aik Moria Pull, Do Moria Pull and McLeod Road to ensure uninterrupted cleaning operations during recent rainfall.
Additional cleaning teams actively operated at Lakshmi Chowk, Shadman Market, Gulberg, Barkat Market, the Chamber of Commerce, Beadon Road Bazar and Temple Road.
Over 6,000 waste containers were cleared regularly as part of the ongoing waste collection system, which continued smoothly even during the rain.
CEO Babar Sahib Din emphasized that any negligence in maintaining the cleanliness of Lahore was unacceptable.
