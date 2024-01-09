Open Menu

Machinery, Staff Deputed At UC Level For Cleanliness In Villages

Faizan Hashmi Published January 09, 2024 | 08:54 PM

District administration provided essential machinery and workforce at the union council level to promote cleanliness in villages

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) District administration provided essential machinery and workforce at the union council level to promote cleanliness in villages.

This was disclosed in a meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Qadeer on Tuesday.

Punjab government project "Ab Gaon Chamkain Gay" is a revolutionary initiative.

The project is heading forward successfully.

The people hailing from various villages expressed satisfaction and reposed confidence. About expenditures, he remarked that committees at the union council level had been formed for revenue generation to maintain cleanliness.

He also urged people to cooperate with the teams as it was vital to keep a neat and clean atmosphere in the villages.

