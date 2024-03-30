Mahfil Shabeena to start at Faisal Masjid from Sunday

Mahfil Shabeena would start at Faisal Masjid from Sunday organized by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) Mahfil Shabeena would start at Faisal Masjid from Sunday organized by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

According to the Ministry’s Spokesperson Muhammad Umar Butt, Mahfil Shabeena would continue for seven consecutive days from Isha prayer to midnight.

He said Mahfil Shabeena would continue from 21st to 27th Ramazan in the last Ashra of sacred month. The completion of the Holy Quran in Mahfil Shabeena would take place on the 27th night of Ramazan, he added.

Umar Butt said the winners in the competition would serve as ambassadors for their respective provinces in the Mahfil Shabeena, alongside the Huffaz of Dawah academy, who would also be accorded the honor of reciting the Holy Quran during the event.