Open Menu

Mahfil Shabeena To Start At Faisal Masjid From Sunday

Sumaira FH Published March 30, 2024 | 07:49 PM

Mahfil Shabeena to start at Faisal Masjid from Sunday

Mahfil Shabeena would start at Faisal Masjid from Sunday organized by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) Mahfil Shabeena would start at Faisal Masjid from Sunday organized by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

According to the Ministry’s Spokesperson Muhammad Umar Butt, Mahfil Shabeena would continue for seven consecutive days from Isha prayer to midnight.

He said Mahfil Shabeena would continue from 21st to 27th Ramazan in the last Ashra of sacred month. The completion of the Holy Quran in Mahfil Shabeena would take place on the 27th night of Ramazan, he added.

Umar Butt said the winners in the competition would serve as ambassadors for their respective provinces in the Mahfil Shabeena, alongside the Huffaz of Dawah academy, who would also be accorded the honor of reciting the Holy Quran during the event.

Related Topics

Sunday Prayer Mosque Event From

Recent Stories

All possible steps being taken to meet cotton prod ..

All possible steps being taken to meet cotton production targets: secretary

31 minutes ago
 Police arrest suspect in injured condition

Police arrest suspect in injured condition

32 minutes ago
 Man injured by stray kite string in Model Town

Man injured by stray kite string in Model Town

32 minutes ago
 Plant for Pakistan: AMC students plant 200 sapling ..

Plant for Pakistan: AMC students plant 200 saplings

49 minutes ago
 Prof. Khalid appointed as dean UET Faculty of Civi ..

Prof. Khalid appointed as dean UET Faculty of Civil Engineering

49 minutes ago
 Dutch hostage drama over, armed suspect arrested

Dutch hostage drama over, armed suspect arrested

49 minutes ago
Navigating Carbon Market pathway to Pakistan's sus ..

Navigating Carbon Market pathway to Pakistan's sustainable development

49 minutes ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

49 minutes ago
 Punjab CM says every days must be observed as 'Zer ..

Punjab CM says every days must be observed as 'Zero Waste Day'

52 minutes ago
 Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

52 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directs formation of ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directs formation of committee on climate change

52 minutes ago
 FCCI to remain open on Sunday for renewal of membe ..

FCCI to remain open on Sunday for renewal of membership

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan