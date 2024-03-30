Mahfil Shabeena To Start At Faisal Masjid From Sunday
Sumaira FH Published March 30, 2024 | 07:49 PM
Mahfil Shabeena would start at Faisal Masjid from Sunday organized by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) Mahfil Shabeena would start at Faisal Masjid from Sunday organized by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.
According to the Ministry’s Spokesperson Muhammad Umar Butt, Mahfil Shabeena would continue for seven consecutive days from Isha prayer to midnight.
He said Mahfil Shabeena would continue from 21st to 27th Ramazan in the last Ashra of sacred month. The completion of the Holy Quran in Mahfil Shabeena would take place on the 27th night of Ramazan, he added.
Umar Butt said the winners in the competition would serve as ambassadors for their respective provinces in the Mahfil Shabeena, alongside the Huffaz of Dawah academy, who would also be accorded the honor of reciting the Holy Quran during the event.
Recent Stories
All possible steps being taken to meet cotton production targets: secretary
Police arrest suspect in injured condition
Man injured by stray kite string in Model Town
Plant for Pakistan: AMC students plant 200 saplings
Prof. Khalid appointed as dean UET Faculty of Civil Engineering
Dutch hostage drama over, armed suspect arrested
Navigating Carbon Market pathway to Pakistan's sustainable development
Football: English Premier League results
Punjab CM says every days must be observed as 'Zero Waste Day'
Football: English Premier League table
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directs formation of committee on climate change
FCCI to remain open on Sunday for renewal of membership
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police arrest suspect in injured condition32 minutes ago
-
Man injured by stray kite string in Model Town32 minutes ago
-
Plant for Pakistan: AMC students plant 200 saplings49 minutes ago
-
Prof. Khalid appointed as dean UET Faculty of Civil Engineering49 minutes ago
-
Navigating Carbon Market pathway to Pakistan's sustainable development49 minutes ago
-
Punjab CM says every days must be observed as 'Zero Waste Day'52 minutes ago
-
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directs formation of committee on climate change52 minutes ago
-
Shanghai home to 92,000 5G base stations52 minutes ago
-
CTP issued traffic plan for Youme Ali (AS)48 minutes ago
-
Woman killed, three hurt in road mishap48 minutes ago
-
PML-N confident of Senate election victory48 minutes ago
-
Secretary Agriculture expresses dis-satisfaction over poor arrangement at Fair Price Shop48 minutes ago