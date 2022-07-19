UrduPoint.com

Mahira Khan's 'Mashaadi' Brings The Message Of Courage For Women

Umer Jamshaid Published July 19, 2022 | 02:00 PM

Mahira Khan's 'Mashaadi' brings the message of courage for women

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :Written by film producer, ad-film director and heartthrob Pakistani actor Sheheryar Munawar, the latest release of 'Mashaadi' is a short film depicting the struggle against abuse women often face in our society.

Lighting up the screen with angelic appearance, 'Bin Roye' actor Mahira Khan has led the role of a strong woman finally confronting the abuse along with taking up the strength and courage from her family to end all kind of stereotypical narratives which are often used to cover up the malicious acts of abuse against women.

According to the official Instagram post of Khan's business venture Mashion, Mashaadi 2022 is a much-needed effort to bring up the most difficult issue in a simple yet powerful manner.

"This year we are treading deeper and saying things that we at Mashion believe matters. Mashaadi, when the idea came about, we just wanted to have some fun, put out guides and information which were wedding related but, within the first year it evolved into something more than celebrating a wedding. It has become about celebrating choices, courage and life." "Here is to courage, here is to calling out abuse, here is to getting help and not being ashamed of it and more importantly to being there when someone reaches out for help. Here is Mashaadi 2022," stated the post.

The project is directed by Sheheryar Munawar and features Mahira Khan, Behroz Sabzwari and Sikander Rizvi along with other co-stars.

Related Topics

Pakistan Film And Movies Business Marriage Mahira Khan Sikander Rizvi Women Post Family All From Instagram

Recent Stories

Pakistan underscores it's commitment with IMF prog ..

Pakistan underscores it's commitment with IMF program

20 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz urges ECP to announce verdict in foreig ..

PM Shehbaz urges ECP to announce verdict in foreign funding case

27 minutes ago
 Rupee touches new low against US dollar

Rupee touches new low against US dollar

1 hour ago
 HBL wins “Best Bank in Pakistan 2022” award by ..

HBL wins “Best Bank in Pakistan 2022” award by Euromoney

2 hours ago
 PM calls allies meeting in Lahore today

PM calls allies meeting in Lahore today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 July 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.