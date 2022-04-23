Main procession of Youm-e-Ali ended peacefully

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) :The main procession of Youm-e-Ali (R.A), the martyrdom day of Hazrat Ali (R.A), after emerging from Nishtar Park amidst stringent security arrangements marched through its traditional route and peacefully ended at Hussainian Iranian Imambargah Kharadar. here on Saturday.

Earlier, the main Majlis of the day was held at Nishtar Park while the participants of the procession offered Namaz-e-Zohrain on MA Jinnah Road.

The participants of main procession passed through its traditional routes that is Nishtar Park, Sir Shah Nawaz Bhutto Road, Father Jamnis Road, M.A Jinnah Road, Mansfield Street, Saddar Dawakhana, Preedy Street, M.A. Jinnah Road, Boulten Market, Bombay Bazaar, Kharadar and Nawab Mohabbat Khanjee Road and peacefully culminated at Hussainian Iranian Imambargah Kharadar.

All the streets, lanes and roads leading to the route of procession were closed with the help of containers or other heavy vehicles to prevent unwanted entry.

The Traffic police personnel were present on the main streets, roundabouts and inter-sections to guide the citizens on alternative routes as well as to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

No traffic was allowed to proceed towards the route of the main procession from Guru Mandir (Roundabout) and the vehicles were diverted towards Bahadur Yar Jang road for their onward journey.

The vehicles distributing Nazar / Niaz were allowed to enter from 2pm to 6 pm from Tower to Boulten Market. No vehicle was permitted to park along the route of the procession.

Strict security arrangements were made by the law enforcement agencies including police and rangers, on entire route of the Youm-e-Ali procession as Sindh Rangers, Elite Commandos, Traffic Police, Bomb Disposal Unit, Special Branch officers along with police personnel were deployed on security duties of the main procession.

The monitoring of main procession was performed by cameras at the Central Police Head Office Karachi and DIG South Office.

Cellular phone services were partly suspended in some of areas of metropolis as users in some areas were receiving regular signals while services went off in other areas, particularly in day time.