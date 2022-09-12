UrduPoint.com

Major Raja Aziz Bhatti Shaheed's 57th Martyrdom Anniversary Observed

Umer Jamshaid Published September 12, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Major Raja Aziz Bhatti Shaheed's 57th martyrdom anniversary observed

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :The 57th Shahadat (martyrdom) anniversary of Major Raja Aziz Bhatti Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider was observed on Monday.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said General Officer Commanding, Major General Haroon Ishaq Raja laid floral wreath at Major Raja Aziz Bhatti Shaheed's mausoleum at his native town Ladian, Gujrat.

The Pakistan Army contingent presented guard of honour where various people from different walks of life, civil and military officials and relatives of Shaheed (martyred) attended the wreath laying ceremony.

