Man arrested for torturing son to death

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :Lundianwala police have arrested a man on the charge of torturing his son to death over his refusal to do some domestic works.

A police spokesman said on Thursday that Munir Ali, a resident of Chak 59/7, asked his son Shan Ali to do some domestic work, but he refused to obey his command.

It infuriated his father, who tied him with a rope and tortured him. Resultantly, the young boy received serious injuries and died on-the-spot, while the accused managed to escape from the scene.

However, the police arrested the accused later on.