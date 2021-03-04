UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Awarded Capital Punishment In Minor Girl Rape Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 08:05 PM

Man awarded capital punishment in minor girl rape case

A district court on Thursday awarded death sentence to an accused of raping a five-year-old girl

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :A district court on Thursday awarded death sentence to an accused of raping a five-year-old girl.

A case was registered against the accused Munir Ahmed on application of the victim"s mother here at the Ratta Amral Police Station in 2020.

Additional district and sessions' Judge Jhangir Ali Gondal pronounced the verdict after recording evidence and final arguments from the both sides. The court also imposed a fine of Rs500,000 on the accused.

Related Topics

Police Station Fine 2020 From Court

Recent Stories

Syrian Arab Red Crescent Head Says Syria Facing 'T ..

8 seconds ago

Canada Tops 2020 Work Destination List, Outrunning ..

10 seconds ago

Quaid-I-Azam University continues to improve globa ..

11 seconds ago

CDA retrieves 250 kanal land during operation

13 seconds ago

KW&SB produces many famous players: MD

3 minutes ago

Germany's Curevac says Novartis to help make Covid ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.