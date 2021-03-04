Man awarded capital punishment in minor girl rape case

(@FahadShabbir)

A district court on Thursday awarded death sentence to an accused of raping a five-year-old girl

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :A district court on Thursday awarded death sentence to an accused of raping a five-year-old girl.

A case was registered against the accused Munir Ahmed on application of the victim"s mother here at the Ratta Amral Police Station in 2020.

Additional district and sessions' Judge Jhangir Ali Gondal pronounced the verdict after recording evidence and final arguments from the both sides. The court also imposed a fine of Rs500,000 on the accused.