Man commits suicide after killing wife, daughter

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :A man committed suicide after allegedly killing his wife and minor daughter and injuring another at Dhalla flats, Liaquatabad, here on Sunday.

Police said that Mohsin Masih took his wife and daughter to meet a pastor. In the presence of pastor, the husband and wife quarreled over some issue. After exchange of harsh words with his wife, the accused opened fire on her and his minor daughter.

As a result, his wife Maria (30) and daughter Hania (3), received severe bullet injuries and died on-the-spot.

The pastor, Azhar Khokhar, was also injured during firing, and shifted to a hospital in critical condition.

Later on, the accused committed suicide by shooting himself in his head.

On receiving information, Rescue-1122 personnel reached the spot and shifted three bodies to Lahore General Hospital for post-mortem.

Police started investigation after collecting evidence from the crime scene.