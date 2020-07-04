Man commits suicide in Faisalabad

A man committed suicide over a domestic dispute in the area of City Tandlianwala police

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ) :A man committed suicide over a domestic dispute in the area of City Tandlianwala police.

According to police sources here on Saturday, a 25-year-old Abdur Razzaq of Mohallah Mumtaz Abad, Sitiana Road, got dejected when his family elders reprimanded him over a domestic issue and swallowed poisonous pills.

His condition deteriorated soon after and he was shifted to DHQ hospital, where doctors tried to save his life. However, he could not survive.