Man Commits Suicide In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 04th July 2020 | 06:32 PM

A man committed suicide over a domestic dispute in the area of City Tandlianwala police

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ) :A man committed suicide over a domestic dispute in the area of City Tandlianwala police.

According to police sources here on Saturday, a 25-year-old Abdur Razzaq of Mohallah Mumtaz Abad, Sitiana Road, got dejected when his family elders reprimanded him over a domestic issue and swallowed poisonous pills.

His condition deteriorated soon after and he was shifted to DHQ hospital, where doctors tried to save his life. However, he could not survive.

More Stories From Pakistan

