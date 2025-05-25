Man convicted in drug case

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) An additional district and sessions court sentenced an accused to ten years in prison along with a fine of Rs. 125,000 in a drug case.

During the hearing, the court found accused Haq Nawaz guilty of possessing narcotics and issued the verdict, announced imprisonment and the financial penalty.

The court ruled that in the event of non-payment of the fine, the convict would have to face an additional six months in prison.

Earlier, Assistant Sub-Inspector Zafar, along with his team from Chowk Azam Police, had conducted a raid and recovered one kilogram heroin from the possession of the accused. According to a police spokesperson , the verdict is part of ongoing efforts to combat drug-related crimes in the region.