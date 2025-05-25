FGEHA gears up to launch housing projects in 13 major cities, including the twin cities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) Following the approval of new joint venture regulations, the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) has decided to launch housing projects in thirteen major cities across the country, including the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

FGEHA officials informed APP that, to meet the nation's rising housing demands—especially to ensure affordable housing for federal government employees—the authority has approved the "JV and PPP Rules 2025," to make joint ventures with the private sector more attractive and successful.

As a result, FGEHA has received a promising number of expressions of interest (EOIs) from investors.

Officials further informed that the authority has invited expressions of interest for launching new housing projects on a joint venture basis in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta, Multan, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Hyderabad, Abbottabad, Gujranwala, and Karachi.

Officials stated that firms, landowners, developers, investors, corporate housing bodies, and qualified individuals meeting the applicable regulations may submit their expressions of interest by June 30, 2025.

The new housing projects will be developed through joint ventures, catering to both federal government employees and the general public.

It is important to note that previous attempts to launch housing projects under joint ventures faced challenges due to the lack of investor and firm protection clauses in the "JV and PPP Rules 2020," preventing their execution.

Authorities now claim that the "JV and PPP Rules 2025" have been significantly refined to better attract investors and developers, ensuring comprehensive protection of their rights.

