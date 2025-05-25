FGEHA Gears Up To Launch Housing Projects In 13 Major Cities, Including The Twin Cities
Sumaira FH Published May 25, 2025 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) Following the approval of new joint venture regulations, the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) has decided to launch housing projects in thirteen major cities across the country, including the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.
FGEHA officials informed APP that, to meet the nation's rising housing demands—especially to ensure affordable housing for federal government employees—the authority has approved the "JV and PPP Rules 2025," to make joint ventures with the private sector more attractive and successful.
As a result, FGEHA has received a promising number of expressions of interest (EOIs) from investors.
Officials further informed that the authority has invited expressions of interest for launching new housing projects on a joint venture basis in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta, Multan, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Hyderabad, Abbottabad, Gujranwala, and Karachi.
Officials stated that firms, landowners, developers, investors, corporate housing bodies, and qualified individuals meeting the applicable regulations may submit their expressions of interest by June 30, 2025.
The new housing projects will be developed through joint ventures, catering to both federal government employees and the general public.
It is important to note that previous attempts to launch housing projects under joint ventures faced challenges due to the lack of investor and firm protection clauses in the "JV and PPP Rules 2020," preventing their execution.
Authorities now claim that the "JV and PPP Rules 2025" have been significantly refined to better attract investors and developers, ensuring comprehensive protection of their rights.
/395
Recent Stories
Ministry of Finance organises workshop on government balance sheet preparation i ..
Nahyan bin Mubarak honours winners of ADMAF Awards
Expo Khor Fakkan set to host 4th Mango Festival on June 27
Nahyan bin Mubarak opens Mediclinic Hospitals Cancer Centres Annual Congress in ..
Life Endowment campaign raises AED 115 million by 33,000 contributors in one wee ..
Forbes Middle East launches 'Building the Future Summit' in Abu Dhabi
RTA completes 70% of Umm Suqeim Street Improvement Project
Faya Palaeolandscape advances in its nomination on UNESCO List
Maktoum bin Mohammed issues Decision on Financial Audit Authority’s Central Vi ..
UAE wins seven medals on day one of Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championship in Jordan
TBHF announces AED 7 million worth of 3 projects in Zanzibar
Ajman CP visits UAE Pavilion at Expo Osaka
More Stories From Pakistan
-
GCWUS hosts workshop6 minutes ago
-
Awareness seminar on IMEI tampering, cloning of mobile handsets held at MCCI6 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to transform PR into passenger-friendly mode of transport: Hanif Abbasi6 minutes ago
-
PML-N leader accuses KP govt of corruption6 minutes ago
-
FGEHA gears up to launch housing projects in 13 major cities, including the twin cities6 minutes ago
-
"Rishte Aur Ferishte" staged at PAC26 minutes ago
-
Mother, son shot dead over family feud36 minutes ago
-
NCRC holds consultative session in Balochistan to address challenges faced by minority children46 minutes ago
-
Fisheries Deptt releases 15,000 fishlings in Mastoora River of Orakzai District46 minutes ago
-
PCP joins hands with WHO in polio awareness, focus on preventing childhood paralysis46 minutes ago
-
Lodhran DC outperforms peers across Punjab56 minutes ago
-
SNGPL cuts off three meters56 minutes ago