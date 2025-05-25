Mother, son shot dead over family feud

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) In a tragic incident fueled by personal enmity, a mother and her 14-year-old son were shot dead in Palosai area of Peshawar on Sunday.

According to police, the shooting took place in Telu Zai Musli Garhi locality, where a man opened fire on his aunt and cousin, resulting in their deaths.

The deceased teenager has been identified as Aziz, aged 14.

Police said, motive behind the attack was an old family dispute. Authorities reached the scene and shifted the bodies to the hospital for postmortem examination. A case has been registered and raids are underway to apprehend the suspect.