GCWUS Hosts Workshop
Umer Jamshaid Published May 25, 2025 | 05:50 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) The Department of Business Administration at Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS), in collaboration with EZ Consultants and ERP Solutions, organized an insightful workshop titled "ERP Revolution – Innovate, Integrate & Inspire."
The session was facilitated by industry expert Abbad Munawar, who brought a wealth of practical experience to the event.
Key highlights of the workshop included a comprehensive overview of the evolution of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems and their transformative impact on modern industries, live demonstration of ERP systems, allowing students to witness real-time operations and capabilities, interactive segments including discussions, role-plays, and team-based activities to enhance engagement, hands-on training focused on communication skills and objection handling — key competencies for aspiring professionals, valuable insights into real-world business challenges and career opportunities, with internship/job pathways introduced through EZ Consultants.
The ERP workshop proved to be a valuable learning experience, broadening students' understanding of ERP systems and enhancing their readiness for future career opportunities in this evolving field.
