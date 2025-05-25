Open Menu

GCWUS Hosts Workshop

Umer Jamshaid Published May 25, 2025 | 05:50 PM

GCWUS hosts workshop

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) The Department of Business Administration at Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS), in collaboration with EZ Consultants and ERP Solutions, organized an insightful workshop titled "ERP Revolution – Innovate, Integrate & Inspire."

The session was facilitated by industry expert Abbad Munawar, who brought a wealth of practical experience to the event.

Key highlights of the workshop included a comprehensive overview of the evolution of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems and their transformative impact on modern industries, live demonstration of ERP systems, allowing students to witness real-time operations and capabilities, interactive segments including discussions, role-plays, and team-based activities to enhance engagement, hands-on training focused on communication skills and objection handling — key competencies for aspiring professionals, valuable insights into real-world business challenges and career opportunities, with internship/job pathways introduced through EZ Consultants.

The ERP workshop proved to be a valuable learning experience, broadening students' understanding of ERP systems and enhancing their readiness for future career opportunities in this evolving field.

