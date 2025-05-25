PML-N leader accuses KP govt of corruption

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Arbab Khaizar Hayat has accused the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government of being a "puppet administration," solely focused on corruption and self-enrichment rather than public welfare.

In a statement, he alleged that the provincial government has no intention of securing the release of PTI founder and would prefer he remains incarcerated.

"The day Imran Khan is freed from jail will be the day Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has to go home," he claimed.

He further criticized the KP government, stating that instead of prioritizing development, ministers are engaged in mutual corruption allegations during cabinet meetings.

"Their only agenda is to protect personal interests, not the province's progress," he said.

The PML-N leader also issued a stark warning, stating that if the current governance continues, KP could face a severe financial crisis and potential bankruptcy.

He reiterated his party's commitment to steering both the province and the country toward sustainable development, contrasting it with what he called the incumbent government's "failed policies."