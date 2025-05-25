Open Menu

PML-N Leader Accuses KP Govt Of Corruption

Muhammad Irfan Published May 25, 2025 | 05:50 PM

PML-N leader accuses KP govt of corruption

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Arbab Khaizar Hayat has accused the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government of being a "puppet administration," solely focused on corruption and self-enrichment rather than public welfare.

In a statement, he alleged that the provincial government has no intention of securing the release of PTI founder and would prefer he remains incarcerated.

"The day Imran Khan is freed from jail will be the day Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has to go home," he claimed.

He further criticized the KP government, stating that instead of prioritizing development, ministers are engaged in mutual corruption allegations during cabinet meetings.

"Their only agenda is to protect personal interests, not the province's progress," he said.

The PML-N leader also issued a stark warning, stating that if the current governance continues, KP could face a severe financial crisis and potential bankruptcy.

He reiterated his party's commitment to steering both the province and the country toward sustainable development, contrasting it with what he called the incumbent government's "failed policies."

Recent Stories

Ministry of Finance organises workshop on governme ..

Ministry of Finance organises workshop on government balance sheet preparation i ..

10 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak honours winners of ADMAF Awards

Nahyan bin Mubarak honours winners of ADMAF Awards

10 minutes ago
 Expo Khor Fakkan set to host 4th Mango Festival on ..

Expo Khor Fakkan set to host 4th Mango Festival on June 27

11 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak opens Mediclinic Hospitals Canc ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens Mediclinic Hospitals Cancer Centres Annual Congress in ..

55 minutes ago
 Life Endowment campaign raises AED 115 million by ..

Life Endowment campaign raises AED 115 million by 33,000 contributors in one wee ..

1 hour ago
 Forbes Middle East launches 'Building the Future S ..

Forbes Middle East launches 'Building the Future Summit' in Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago
RTA completes 70% of Umm Suqeim Street Improvement ..

RTA completes 70% of Umm Suqeim Street Improvement Project

1 hour ago
 Faya Palaeolandscape advances in its nomination on ..

Faya Palaeolandscape advances in its nomination on UNESCO List

1 hour ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed issues Decision on Financial ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed issues Decision on Financial Audit Authority’s Central Vi ..

2 hours ago
 UAE wins seven medals on day one of Asian Jiu-Jits ..

UAE wins seven medals on day one of Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championship in Jordan

2 hours ago
 TBHF announces AED 7 million worth of 3 projects i ..

TBHF announces AED 7 million worth of 3 projects in Zanzibar

2 hours ago
 Ajman CP visits UAE Pavilion at Expo Osaka

Ajman CP visits UAE Pavilion at Expo Osaka

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan