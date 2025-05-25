ITP deploys special measures to ensure smooth flow around weekly bazaars

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has implemented a comprehensive traffic management plan to ensure the smooth flow of traffic and the safety of citizens around weekly bazaars, with a special focus on preventing congestion and maintaining order.

An official told APP on Sunday that the initiative aims to protect citizens from traffic jams and difficulties while ensuring an organized traffic system in and around the busy market areas.

DSP Industrial Area Abdul Hafeez briefed the officers assigned to bazaar duty, instructing them to perform their responsibilities diligently and not show any negligence.

DSP Hafeez said traffic personnel have been deployed at all entry and exit points, parking areas, and sensitive spots to prevent any disorder or obstruction.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Captain (retd) Syed Zeeshan Haider, appealed to citizens to park their vehicles only in designated areas to help maintain uninterrupted traffic flow. He warned that legal action, including fines, would be taken against violators.

He said the ITP remains committed to ensuring public convenience and traffic discipline across the Federal capital. He urged citizens to exhibit responsible behavior by following traffic rules./APP-rzr-mkz