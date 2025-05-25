ITP Deploys Special Measures To Ensure Smooth Flow Around Weekly Bazaars
Muhammad Irfan Published May 25, 2025 | 06:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has implemented a comprehensive traffic management plan to ensure the smooth flow of traffic and the safety of citizens around weekly bazaars, with a special focus on preventing congestion and maintaining order.
An official told APP on Sunday that the initiative aims to protect citizens from traffic jams and difficulties while ensuring an organized traffic system in and around the busy market areas.
DSP Industrial Area Abdul Hafeez briefed the officers assigned to bazaar duty, instructing them to perform their responsibilities diligently and not show any negligence.
DSP Hafeez said traffic personnel have been deployed at all entry and exit points, parking areas, and sensitive spots to prevent any disorder or obstruction.
Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Captain (retd) Syed Zeeshan Haider, appealed to citizens to park their vehicles only in designated areas to help maintain uninterrupted traffic flow. He warned that legal action, including fines, would be taken against violators.
He said the ITP remains committed to ensuring public convenience and traffic discipline across the Federal capital. He urged citizens to exhibit responsible behavior by following traffic rules./APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
Ministry of Finance organises workshop on government balance sheet preparation i ..
Nahyan bin Mubarak honours winners of ADMAF Awards
Expo Khor Fakkan set to host 4th Mango Festival on June 27
Nahyan bin Mubarak opens Mediclinic Hospitals Cancer Centres Annual Congress in ..
Life Endowment campaign raises AED 115 million by 33,000 contributors in one wee ..
Forbes Middle East launches 'Building the Future Summit' in Abu Dhabi
RTA completes 70% of Umm Suqeim Street Improvement Project
Faya Palaeolandscape advances in its nomination on UNESCO List
Maktoum bin Mohammed issues Decision on Financial Audit Authority’s Central Vi ..
UAE wins seven medals on day one of Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championship in Jordan
TBHF announces AED 7 million worth of 3 projects in Zanzibar
Ajman CP visits UAE Pavilion at Expo Osaka
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ITP deploys special measures to ensure smooth flow around weekly bazaars6 minutes ago
-
GCWUS hosts workshop16 minutes ago
-
Awareness seminar on IMEI tampering, cloning of mobile handsets held at MCCI16 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to transform PR into passenger-friendly mode of transport: Hanif Abbasi16 minutes ago
-
PML-N leader accuses KP govt of corruption16 minutes ago
-
FGEHA gears up to launch housing projects in 13 major cities, including the twin cities16 minutes ago
-
"Rishte Aur Ferishte" staged at PAC36 minutes ago
-
Mother, son shot dead over family feud46 minutes ago
-
NCRC holds consultative session in Balochistan to address challenges faced by minority children56 minutes ago
-
Fisheries Deptt releases 15,000 fishlings in Mastoora River of Orakzai District56 minutes ago
-
PCP joins hands with WHO in polio awareness, focus on preventing childhood paralysis56 minutes ago
-
Lodhran DC outperforms peers across Punjab1 hour ago